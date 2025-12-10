The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.12. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.0850, with a volume of 149,587 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
