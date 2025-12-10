The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.12. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.0850, with a volume of 149,587 shares traded.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 958,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 67,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

