Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.9580.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, CRO Patrick J. Venezia sold 74,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $228,511.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 474,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,531.84. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.96 million, a P/E ratio of -309.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

