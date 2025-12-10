Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.7529. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.7529, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

