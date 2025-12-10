Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $117.23

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.9231.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 14th.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.2%
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The firm had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 62.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,810,000 after buying an additional 1,268,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $116,175,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,883,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,490,000 after buying an additional 759,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
