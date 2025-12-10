Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.19. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.1350, with a volume of 1,154,207 shares traded.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,929,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

