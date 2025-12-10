Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.19. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.1350, with a volume of 1,154,207 shares traded.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.