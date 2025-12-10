Brokerages Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) PT at $371.09

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.50.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $337.32 on Friday. Cencora has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.38.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

