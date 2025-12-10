Head to Head Contrast: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Halfords Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -105.89% -61.03% -37.12% Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halfords Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 1 1 3 0 2.40 Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beam Global and Halfords Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Halfords Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Halfords Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $27.67 million 1.32 -$11.28 million ($1.91) -1.01 Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.19 -$42.87 million N/A N/A

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halfords Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beam Global beats Halfords Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

