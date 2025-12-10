AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.96. AGF Management shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 805 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGFMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

