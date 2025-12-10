Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PVLA):

12/8/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

11/13/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

11/10/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $73.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Palvella Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Palvella Therapeutics

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $370,961.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.