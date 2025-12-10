Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 292,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.83.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.03.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

