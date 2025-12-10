Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,296 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $695,645,000 after purchasing an additional 193,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $656,735,000 after buying an additional 378,824 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $570,233,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after buying an additional 1,936,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,819,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $407,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.23.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,869 shares of company stock worth $26,878,477. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

