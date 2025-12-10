Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Certuity LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $125,399,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $434,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $230.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $234.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.33 and a 200-day moving average of $214.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

