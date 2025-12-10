Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 8,284 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $490.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.