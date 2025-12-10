Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $13.55 Million Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF $EWP

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.06% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,750,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,725,000 after buying an additional 860,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 126,837.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 689,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 688,730 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,458,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWP opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

