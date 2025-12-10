Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 996,267 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

