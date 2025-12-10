Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 867.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 165,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

