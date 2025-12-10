American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535,044 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,371,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after buying an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $162,127,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in American Tower by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,694,000 after acquiring an additional 743,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.01. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 108.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.