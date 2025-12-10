Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $23.27 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Stryker by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 458,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,235,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.78.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. The trade was a 40.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

