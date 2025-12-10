Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CME opened at $270.12 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.52. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.28.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CME Group from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.