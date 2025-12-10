Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $30.34 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average of $239.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $283.23.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $6,520,371. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.61.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

