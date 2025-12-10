Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,699,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,854,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,647,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,302,000 after purchasing an additional 666,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,698,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

MDT opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

