8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 140,000 Shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 140,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $393,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,900. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 5th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 105,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $305,550.00.
- On Thursday, December 4th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $191,100.00.
- On Friday, November 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $588,000.00.
- On Friday, November 21st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 17,163 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $42,907.50.
- On Thursday, November 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 132,837 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $345,376.20.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $642,500.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 338,653 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $951,614.93.
- On Monday, November 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00.
- On Friday, October 31st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 18,116 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $73,369.80.
- On Tuesday, October 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 7,585 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $28,595.45.
NET Power Price Performance
NPWR stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $623.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.80. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $11.83.
Institutional Trading of NET Power
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in NET Power during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NET Power during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NET Power during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NET Power by 63.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPWR. Barclays upgraded NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET Power
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.