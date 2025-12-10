Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.87, for a total value of $295,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 248,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,077.46. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $298,816.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $311,556.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.53, for a total transaction of $305,942.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $324,590.00.
- On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $357,560.00.
- On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total transaction of $343,980.00.
- On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total transaction of $322,112.00.
- On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $325,150.00.
- On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total value of $342,370.00.
Guidewire Software stock opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 187.66, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60.
Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Zacks Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 47.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
