Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.87, for a total value of $295,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 248,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,077.46. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $298,816.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $311,556.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.53, for a total transaction of $305,942.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $324,590.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $357,560.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total transaction of $343,980.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total transaction of $322,112.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $325,150.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total value of $342,370.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.5%

Guidewire Software stock opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 187.66, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Zacks Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 47.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

