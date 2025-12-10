John Dilullo Sells 8,000 Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director John Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,690.08. This trade represents a 22.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 0.5%

QBTS opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

