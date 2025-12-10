Bayview Legacy, Llc Sells 40,000 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,599,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000,708.66. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00.
- On Friday, December 5th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.
Arteris Stock Up 5.6%
Shares of Arteris stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $838.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.49. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 2.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,641,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 987,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 86,288 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
