Bayview Legacy, Llc Sells 40,000 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,599,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000,708.66. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

Arteris Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $838.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.49. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.25%.The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 2.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,641,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 987,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 86,288 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIP

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.