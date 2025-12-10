Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 513,430 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.34% of MP Materials worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 429.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after acquiring an additional 942,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 73.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,962,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $24,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 194,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,548.64. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 653,411 shares of company stock worth $41,249,826 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

