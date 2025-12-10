Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137,982 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 180,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 166,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,987.92. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,811.54. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,468,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

