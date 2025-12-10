Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,130 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total transaction of $18,529,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,426 shares of company stock worth $94,860,304. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $962.95 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,123.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $967.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 71.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.