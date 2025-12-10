Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,409,400 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1,576.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.44% of Liberty Global worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,694,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 685,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 373,787 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.0% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 94,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,212,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 79.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Liberty Global Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 41.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

