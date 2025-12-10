DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.58% of DoubleVerify worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $38,325,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,642,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,485,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after purchasing an additional 984,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

