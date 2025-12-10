Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

