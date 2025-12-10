California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 122,593 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Incyte worth $43,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its holdings in Incyte by 46.1% during the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 1.6%

INCY stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $2,060,963.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,353.79. The trade was a 24.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,891 shares of company stock worth $2,720,766 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.