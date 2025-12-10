California Public Employees Retirement System Has $44.71 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,025 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $44,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 199,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 288,055 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 290.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,602,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 4,168,530 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4%

IBKR opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 814,312 shares of company stock valued at $52,030,614. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

