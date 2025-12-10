Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AON were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,569,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AON by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,391,000 after acquiring an additional 473,594 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,706,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,715,000 after purchasing an additional 316,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,163,000 after purchasing an additional 131,676 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $346.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.52.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 48.88%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AON from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.