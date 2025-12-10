Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average of $214.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

