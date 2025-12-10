Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of Pan American Silver worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,397,000 after buying an additional 138,028 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 341.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 754,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 583,941 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.