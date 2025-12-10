Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,882 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Casey’s General Stores worth $55,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $563.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.17 and its 200-day moving average is $523.98. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.08 and a 52-week high of $573.76.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.78.

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

