California Public Employees Retirement System Has $50.86 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Zscaler worth $50,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 314.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $3,019,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $243.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.62 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

