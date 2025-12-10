Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Occidental Petroleum worth $47,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,718,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 701,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:OXY opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.