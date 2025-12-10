California Public Employees Retirement System Has $53.60 Million Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of W.P. Carey worth $53,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $151,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 736,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 595,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,194,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

