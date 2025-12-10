California Public Employees Retirement System Has $46.69 Million Stake in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Management worth $46,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ares Management by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 30.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 142,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at $44,449,791.75. This represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,653,808. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $176.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

