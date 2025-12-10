California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 508,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Seagate Technology worth $49,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $197,027,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $193,500,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,343,000 after purchasing an additional 906,840 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,307,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.20. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 152,011 shares of company stock valued at $39,835,990 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

