California Public Employees Retirement System Has $58.10 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,045 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.37% of Evergy worth $58,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 221.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 0.2%

EVRG opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.