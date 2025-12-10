California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 113,432 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,432 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Clorox worth $52,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 173.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 940,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,230,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4%

Clorox stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 358.39%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

