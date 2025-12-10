Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Hologic worth $56,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 193.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 307.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

