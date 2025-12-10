California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217,317 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Rollins worth $59,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 587.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,467.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Rollins Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:ROL opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

