California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 219,270 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Dynatrace worth $61,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 146.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,728,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after buying an additional 1,621,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $87,620,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $53,036,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,841 shares of company stock worth $1,881,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

