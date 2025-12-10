California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $62,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 113.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $205.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $329.56.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

