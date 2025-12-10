Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Grows Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 342.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,106,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 459,049 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

