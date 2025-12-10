California Public Employees Retirement System Has $63.35 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $63,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.84.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

